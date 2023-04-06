'Democracy under attack': Oppn parties to take out 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk

MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, will begin their march at 11.30 am

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, will take out a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday, alleging that "democracy is under attack" by the BJP.

MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, will begin their march at 11.30 am.

Following the march, floor leaders of the parties will address a press conference at the Constitution Club.

Opposition parties have been displaying coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and have jointly held protests ever since it started on March 13.

Also read: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to address joint rally in Nagpur in April; date yet to be finalised: Maharashtra Congress chief

They have been unitedly demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and have raised the matter both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to disruptions of proceedings.

The BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made in the UK.

Gandhi was disqualified as member of Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.