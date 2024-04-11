'Democracy Wall' banner at Pune institute found 'vandalised' with 'NOTA' written on it; inquiry on

The incident took place at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics located in Pune city on Wednesday evening. The banner was put to create awareness on electoral process ahead of Lok Sabha elections

A new banner was installed by the institute on Thursday. Pic/ X @Gokhale Institute

A Pune based research institute has initiated an inquiry after a 'Democracy Wall' banner put up on its premises to spread awareness and promote participation in the electoral process ahead of Lok Sabha polls, was found "vandalised" by some miscreants, the authorities said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics located in Deccan Gymkhana area of Pune city on Wednesday evening. The institute on its X handle posted the update on April 11 saying, "In an unfortunate incident wall was found vandalised by miscreants on eve April 10. The Institute has taken cognisance and enquiry is initiated. A fresh Democracy Wall will be installed."

Gokhale Institute has established a vibrant Electoral Literacy Club under the Aegis of ECI and GoM to spread awareness and promote participation in the Electoral Process. The club undertakes various activities such as voter enrollment camp, awareness march, pledge ceremony etc. pic.twitter.com/FVTZorVUDy — Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (@gipe_official) April 11, 2024

As per a PTI report, using graffiti spray paint, the miscreants defaced the banner as they struck out the word 'Democracy' from the banner and wrote 'NOTA 2024' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' (long live the revolution) on it. The institute in its statement, said it has established a vibrant Electoral Literacy Club under the aegis of the Election Commission of India and the Maharashtra government to spread awareness and promote participation in the electoral process.

"The club undertakes various activities, such as voter enrolment camp, awareness march, pledge ceremony etc. As part of the ongoing campaign, the institute created a 'Democracy Wall' to encourage students to express their thoughts," it said.

The Election Commission also has been undertaking several events across the country to create awareness on electoral process and encourage the citizens to cast their votes.

