Dengue cases surge in Delhi over 400 new infections recorded in a week

Dengue cases surge in Delhi, over 400 new infections recorded in a week

Updated on: 03 October,2024 09:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Last month alone recorded 1,052 dengue cases until September 28, the data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) showed

Dengue cases surge in Delhi, over 400 new infections recorded in a week

Delhi has seen a fresh surge in dengue cases, with 401 new infections reported from September 22 to 28, according to official data.


Malaria and chikungunya cases have also seen an uptick recently.


With the latest surge, the total number of dengue cases in Delhi this year, until September 28, has reached 1,630.


Last month alone recorded 1,052 dengue cases until September 28, the data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) showed.

From September 15 to 21, the city recorded a weekly increase of nearly 300 cases, bringing the caseload to 651. In the previous week ending September 14, Delhi saw a rise of 250 cases.

The South Delhi zone has recorded the highest number of cases, followed by the Najafgarh zone.

Both malaria and chikungunya cases have seen a marked increase compared to last year.

Delhi has reported 67 new malaria cases and 13 chikungunya cases in the September 22-28 period.

This year 430 malaria cases have been recorded until September 28, compared to 321 cases during the same period in 2023.

Chikungunya cases have also risen, with 55 cases reported this year in the same period, up from 24 in the corresponding period last year.

One dengue-related death has been reported this year so far with a 54-year-old patient succumbing to the disease at Lok Kalyan Hospital. Last year, 19 dengue deaths were reported in the national capital. 

