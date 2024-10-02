Blast at cracker factory in UP's Bareilly; 3 killed, several injured

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 October,2024 09:34 PM IST  |  Bareilly (UP)
The explosion, which took place in the Sirauli police station area, also caused damage to some adjoining buildings, the officials said

At least three persons were killed and as many injured following a blast at a firecracker factory in a village here on Wednesday, police said.


The explosion, which took place in the Sirauli police station area, also caused damage to some adjoining buildings, they added.


The police said they are verifying the licence of the cracker unit's operator.


"Three people have died and at least as many injured in an explosion at a firecracker making unit in Sirauli area of Bareilly district," Inspector General (Bareilly Range) Rakesh Singh told PTI.

"The explosion has also led to damage to three-four adjoining buildings. The man operating the firecracker unit has been identified as one Nasir. He is said to have been in possession of a licence, details of which are being looked into," Singh added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident. He condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the blast.

IG Singh said he was headed to the spot to directly monitor the situation and relief operations, where other senior officials of the district, including police, have reached.

Local police teams, along with personnel from the health and fire departments, rushed to the spot soon after information about the incident to undertake the rescue work, officials said. 

