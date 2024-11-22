Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticises AAP's decision to drop three sitting MLAs in its first candidate list for the 2025 Delhi elections, calling it a sign of internal insecurity

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stirred political discourse with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, omitting three of its sitting MLAs. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday, criticised the decision, terming it a "lack of confidence" within the party.

According to ANI, AAP unveiled an initial list of 11 candidates for the assembly elections expected to take place in early 2025. The move has sparked reactions, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claims the decision highlights internal strife within AAP.

Sachdeva, addressing the matter, remarked, “AAP is a party with two chief ministers, several ministers, and associates who have exploited Delhi for a decade. The denial of tickets to sitting MLAs signals a lack of confidence in their own cadre. Today’s list has already ignited rebellion, the effects of which will be visible in the coming days.”

The AAP list names candidates for constituencies including Chhatarpur, Kirari, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, and Matiala. Prominent figures such as Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur), Anil Jha (Kirari), Deepak Singla (Vishwas Nagar), Sarita Singh (Rohtash Nagar), and BB Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar) feature in the list.

Interestingly, the list includes BJP defectors Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and BB Tyagi, alongside Congress turncoats such as Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, Veer Singh Dhingan, and Sumesh Shokeen, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, AAP has denied tickets to sitting MLAs Gulab Singh Yadav (Matiala), Rituraj Jha (Kirari), and Abdul Rehman (Seelampur). Notably, Kartar Singh Tanwar, the Chhatarpur MLA who recently defected to the BJP, was disqualified as a legislator.

Earlier in the day, AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) convened at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s national convenor, to finalise the list. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior leader Gopal Rai were present at the meeting, ANI reports.

Assembly elections in Delhi are anticipated in early 2025, though the Election Commission has yet to announce official dates. The 2020 assembly polls saw AAP clinch a landslide victory, securing 62 of 70 seats, while BJP won eight seats. Congress, however, failed to make any gains.

As AAP begins rolling out its candidates, political observers are keenly watching how this list and the brewing tensions within the party might impact the electoral narrative in the months to come.

