Deported from the American dream

Updated on: 06 February,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Amritsar
Agencies |

Top

US sends back illegal Indian immigrants as crackdown begins

A US military aircraft carrying illegal Indian immigrants upon its landing in Amritsar. Pic/PTI

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.


The flight landed at 1.55 pm. While 30 of the deportees are from Punjab, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, the sources said.


An official confirmation on the number of deportees is awaited. Earlier reports claimed that US military plane C-17 was carrying 205 illegal immigrants. This is the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants to have been deported by the US government.


After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country’s law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants. Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through “donkey routes” or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation. 

Cong slams US over ‘humiliating’ deportation

The Congress on Wednesday expressed sadness over “pictures of Indians getting handcuffed and humiliated” while being deported from the US and recalled that America had to express regret over the treatment meted out to India diplomat Devyani Khobragade in 2013 after the then UPA government retaliated sharply.

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera. File pic/PTI
Without directly commenting on the deportation flight carrying the Indians, a spokesperson at the US embassy in New Delhi said on Tuesday that Washington is tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants.

NAPA urges govt to aid deported youths 

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to establish a rehabilitation fund to support young boys and girls being deported from the United States.

