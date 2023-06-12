Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Dera follower murder case Punjab Police arrest mastermind

Dera follower murder case: Punjab Police arrest mastermind

Updated on: 12 June,2023 12:46 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said the gangster identified as Harpreet Singh has been arrested by the anti-gangster task force

Dera follower murder case: Punjab Police arrest mastermind

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article
Dera follower murder case: Punjab Police arrest mastermind
x
00:00

A close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and the mastermind in the murder case of a Dera follower in Faridkot district in 2022 has been arrested, the Punjab Police said on Monday.


Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said the gangster identified as Harpreet Singh has been arrested by the anti-gangster task force.


"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has arrested Gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive Gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh Murder Case of Kotkapura. On November 10, 2022, Six Gangsters had killed Pardeep Singh," Yadav said in a tweet.


Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10, 2022.

Canada-based gangster Brar had then claimed responsibility for the killing in a purported social media post.

Brar is also the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May last year.

(This is a developing story, and will be updated as and when inputs are received)

Do you practice ecotourism?
punjab chandigarh news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK