Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > In a joint operation with Punjab Police BSF recovers 25 kg narcotics in Fazilka

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, BSF recovers 2.5 kg narcotics in Fazilka

Updated on: 02 June,2023 10:11 AM IST  |  Punjab
ANI |

Top

The case is being registered and further investigation is underway.

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, BSF recovers 2.5 kg narcotics in Fazilka

Representation pic

Listen to this article
In a joint operation with Punjab Police, BSF recovers 2.5 kg narcotics in Fazilka
x
00:00

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered around 2.5 kilograms of suspected narcotics dropped by a Pakistan drone in Fazilka district of Punjab on Thursday. In a statement, BSF mentioned that on Thursday, on specific information, a Joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police and some houses were searched under Chakkhewa village of the district.


During the search, two suspects were taken into custody. Based on the revelation made by one of them, during interrogation, three packets of suspected heroin weighing around 2.5 kg were recovered from the house of the individual. The consignment was probably dropped by a drone a few days back and further concealed inside the house.


The case is being registered and further investigation is underway. On May 29, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, Border Security Force recovered around four kilograms of suspected narcotics dropped by a Pakistan drone in the Taran Taran district of the state.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

punjab indian army Army jawans pakistan pakistan army national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK