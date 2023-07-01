‘Detained in flats for Modi’s DU visit’

“We haven’t been shown any warrant or order and we don’t know how long they will be here,” he said

PM Narendra Modi during the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of DU, on Friday. Pic/PTI

CPI-ML’s student wing AISA on Friday alleged that their activists were “detained” inside their flats and were not allowed to leave while Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the varsity.

“Citing the PM visit as a reason, I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flat and not allowed to go on the campus,” AISA Delhi President Abhigyan said.

A ISA Delhi chief Abhigyan shared a photo of two cops sitting outside their flats. Pic/Twitter

“We haven’t been shown any warrant or order and we don’t know how long they will be here,” he said.

None detained: cops

A senior Delhi police officer, however, said no student was detained.

Abhigyan also shared two photos of the people sitting in police uniform sitting outside their flats.

Modi visited the Delhi University to preside over the varsity’s centenary celebrations. Addressing the valedictory ceremony, he spoke about universities setting a roadmap for themselves with a focus on innovations.

