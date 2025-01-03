Development of Andaman, Lakshadweep priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Chairing a meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA), Shah also said the central government is preserving the culture and heritage of these islands and accelerating the development works, according to an official release

Amit Shah. File Pic

Development of infrastructure and increasing tourism facilities in Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep is the priority of the Narendra Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Chairing a meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA), Shah also said the central government is preserving the culture and heritage of these islands and accelerating the development works, according to an official release.

During the meeting, the home minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing development initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, the release said.

"Even though these islands are far from Delhi, they are close to our hearts, development of infrastructure and increasing tourism facilities there is the priority of the government," he said.

Shah emphasised the need for a holistic approach to infrastructure projects in both island groups and called on all concerned central ministries to collaborate on initiatives related to tourism, trade and other key sectors.

He also issued clear directives to address pending issues and expedite the completion of ongoing projects.

The home minister underscored the importance of advancing solar and wind energy initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

He emphasised achieving the goal of 100 per cent renewable energy generation through solar panels and windmills in these regions.

Shah directed the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to implement the 'PM Surya Ghar' scheme by installing solar panels in all households across both island groups.

In the meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration and Lakshadweep administration made comprehensive presentation on various development projects, including enhancements in digital connectivity, air connectivity and port development.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral (retd) D K Joshi, administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and secretaries from various Union ministries along with other senior officials.

