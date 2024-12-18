Amit Shah said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is acting under Rahul Gandhi's pressure to be part of a 'malicious' campaign against him

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the press conference, in New Delhi. (Pic/PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Congress of twisting facts and distorting his remarks in the Rajya Sabha related to B R Ambedkar after BJP leaders "exposed" the opposition party's repeated "insults" to the architect of the Constitution, reported news agency PTI.

Congress in the past has misrepresented his and even PM Modi's comments to misled people, alleged Amit Shah at a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi.

"I condemn the Congress for twisting facts. Why did it happen? It happened because BJP leaders spoke on how the NDA governments upheld the Constitution and established with facts that the Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution and anti-reservation," Shah told.

The senior BJP leader said the Congress also insulted V D Savarkar and blew to smithereens the values enshrined in the Constitution by imposing Emergency, stated PTI.

"When all these facts came out, the Congress used its old tricks and made an effort to mislead the society by presenting twisted facts," Shah said.

Shah, at the press conference, stated he comes from a party that can never insult Ambedkar.

Asked about Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for his resignation, the home minister said in a lighter vein that he can quit if this will make the Congress president happy but it will never solve his problems. He has to remain in his chair, a reference to his party being in the opposition, for 15 more years, Shah said, reported ANI.

Shah said that the Congress president Kharge is acting under Rahul Gandhi's pressure to be part of this "malicious" campaign against him.

PM Modi calls Congress liars, Says they’ve insulted Dr. Ambedkar for years, watch video:

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets defended Amit Shah's remarks.

PM Modi said that Shah had exposed the Congress' "dark history of insulting" Baba Saheb Ambedkar after "which they were clearly stung and stunned" by the facts he presented, stated ANI.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said that Congress sat in power for years but did nothing to empower the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

In Parliament, HM @AmitShah Ji exposed the Congress’ dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth! pic.twitter.com/l2csoc0Bvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2024

"In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Dr Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth! Congress can try as they want but they can't deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities," PM Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)