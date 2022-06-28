Devendra Fadnavis meets BJP president JP Nadda to discuss Maharashtra developments

Fadnavis is believed to have briefed Nadda about the unfolding political developments in the western state

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met BJP president J P Nadda here on Tuesday amid the spiralling political crisis in the state threatening the three-party Maha Vikas Adhadi government's existence.

He arrived in the national capital earlier to discuss the issue with the party's top brass, with 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and at least 10 independent legislators from the state lodged in a five star hotel in Assam and working on overdrive to bring down the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

The BJP has denied any role in the rebellion but Fadnavis is being seen to be playing a key role in working out a post-MVA dispensation which he may head with support from the Sena rebels.

