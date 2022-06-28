Breaking News
Updated on: 28 June,2022 02:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fadnavis has left for New Delhi with a legal counsel. He will be meeting some senior BJP leaders there

Amid Maharashtra political crisis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi

Devendra Fadnavis


Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday left for Delhi along with a legal counsel, a party functionary said.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis as many of its MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, have rebelled and are currently camping in Guwahati.




"Fadnavis has left for New Delhi with a legal counsel. He will be meeting some senior BJP leaders there," the party functionary said.


Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier said he had attended a meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis in Mumbai, where a number of senior party leaders were also present.

Mungantiwar on Tuesday said that they are waiting for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare that they don't have the numbers to prove majority in the state assembly.

"BJP doesn't need to prove the majority as of now. We are waiting for MVA to declare that they don't have the numbers," he said.

Mungantiwar had also said his party was maintaining a "wait and watch" stand on the present political situation in the state.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

