DGCA team visits training aircraft crash-landing site near Pune

Wreckage of a single-seater trainer aircraft after it crashed at Indapur in Pune district. Pic/PTI

A team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday visited the site in Pune district, where a training aircraft had crash-landed, as part of investigation into the incident, said police.

A woman trainee pilot flying solo escaped with minor injuries when a single-seater aircraft, which had taken off from the Baramati airport, crash-landed during a training session on Monday. The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil of the western Maharashtra district.

The plane, a Cessna 152 VT-ALI, belonged to the Academy of Carver Aviation located near the Baramati airport and suffered damage in the incident.

"A team of the DGCA came to the crash site on Tuesday and conducted their investigation," said Birappa Lature, assistant inspector, Walchandnagar police station.

A parallel police investigation was also on and they have recorded the statement of the injured pilot, Bhavika Rathod, he said.

The DGCA is the regulatory body in the field of civil aviation, primarily dealing with safety issues. It is responsible for regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety, and airworthiness standards.

