Maharashtra: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured

Updated on: 25 July,2022 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am

Representative Image. Pic/Istock


A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and its woman pilot suffered injuries, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am, he said.


The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune, he said.

The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

The aircraft was damaged, he added.

