Maharashtra: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am

Representative Image. Pic/Istock

A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and its woman pilot suffered injuries, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am, he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A trainee aircraft crashed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11.30am. 22-yr-old trainee pilot, Bhavika Rathod injured. Aircraft belongs to Carver Aviation, Baramati. Its staff present at spot. Investigation is on pic.twitter.com/Z895LQAXn2 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune, he said.

The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

The aircraft was damaged, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.