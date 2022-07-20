Breaking News
Maharashtra: Cracks seen in ground in Mulshi tehsil of Pune

Updated on: 20 July,2022 09:38 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The cracks were not caused due to earthquake as believed initially, and collector Rajesh Deshmukh has asked the Geological Survey of India to find out the reasons

Sudden appearance of cracks in the ground was reported in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday.

The cracks were not caused due to earthquake as believed initially, and collector Rajesh Deshmukh has asked the Geological Survey of India to find out the reasons, an official said.

