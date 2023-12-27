Dhirubhai Ambani birth anniversary: Here are some inspiring quotes by founder of Reliance Industries

Dhirubhai Ambani birth anniversary: The life of successful businessman Dhirubhai Ambani is incredibly motivating. Many people who started in poverty have found inspiration in the founder of Reliance Industries, a multibillion-dollar enterprise

Business magnate Dhirubhai Ambani/ File Photo

Dhirubhai Ambani was an Indian business magnate and the founder of Reliance Industries, one of the largest conglomerates in India. Born on December 28, 1932, in Chorwad, Gujarat, Dhirubhai's journey from a small village to becoming a prominent figure in the business world is nothing short of inspirational.

The life of successful businessman Dhirubhai Ambani is incredibly motivating. Many people who started in poverty have found inspiration in the founder of Reliance Industries, a multibillion-dollar enterprise.

A man with no family fortune, no other type of wealth in hand, and no significant savings went on to become one of the biggest business houses in India which makes Dhirubhai Ambani an inspiration for many.

Acclaimed as the top businessman of the 20th century and lauded for his dynamic, pioneering and innovative genius, Dhirubhai Ambani was an inspiring leader with sterling qualities. Dhirubhai Ambani's life story is an inspiration for mostly all the entrepreneurs and common people.

Apart from his business acumen, Dhirubhai Ambani was known for his charismatic personality and leadership style. He had the ability to inspire and motivate his team, instilling a sense of purpose and dedication. His vision extended beyond business; he aspired to make every Indian a stakeholder in the country's economic progress.

On Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary, here are some quotes from the business tycoon:

“Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties, and convert adversities into opportunities.”

“Think big, think fast, think ahead. Ideas are no one’s monopoly.”

“Only when you dream it you can do it.”

“Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver.”

“Don’t give up, courage is my conviction.”

“If you work with determination and with perfection, success will follow.”

“You will never reach your destination if you stop & throw stones at every dog that barks…Better keep biscuits & Move on.”

“True entrepreneurship comes only from risk-taking.”

“Often people think opportunity is a matter of luck. I believe opportunities are all around us. Some seize it. Others stand and let it pass by.”