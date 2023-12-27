Dhirubhai Ambani Birth Anniversary: Some lesser-known aspects about him

On Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary, here are some lesser-known aspects about him

Dhirubhai Ambani. File Pic/AFP

Dhirubhai Ambani, an iconic Indian entrepreneur, is the founder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Dhirubhai Ambani was one of India's largest conglomerates.

Dhirubhai Ambani was born in Gujarat. He embarked on his entrepreneurial journey with a vision to revolutionise the Indian businesses and through his relentless pursuit of growth and innovation, he transformed Reliance Industries from a small textile trading company into a diversified conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, refining, telecommunications, etc.

On Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary, here are some lesser-known aspects about one of India's largest conglomerates-

Dhirubhai started Reliance Commercial Corporation in 1957, launching the Reliance empire. Initially, the corporation concentrated on dealing in goods and commodities.

Dhirubhai saw promise in the textile sector. In 1966, he established the first Reliance textile mill in Naroda, Ahmedabad. Reliance's substantial foothold in textiles began with this move.

Dhirubhai Ambani was well-known for his stock market maneuverings. His strategies, known as the "Reliance Manoeuvre," involved exploiting regulatory gaps for financial gain.

Reliance Industries went public in 1977, causing a stir in the market. The response was enormous, and the IPO marked a watershed moment in how corporations conducted stock market fundraising.

Reliance made a strong drive into petrochemicals under Dhirubhai's leadership. The establishment of the Patalganga petrochemical plant in 1982 marked the company's entry into this important area.

Under Dhirubhai's vision, Reliance's entry into refining resulted in the development of the Jamnagar Refinery, which at the time of its completion was one of the world's largest and most complicated refineries.

- Dhirubhai Ambani played a crucial role in revolutionizing the Indian textile industry by introducing modern manufacturing techniques, backward integration, and a focus on scale and efficiency.

- While building his business empire, Dhirubhai was actively involved in various philanthropic activities. The Dhirubhai Ambani Foundation, established in 1996, reflects his commitment to social causes.

- Dhirubhai Ambani's strategic acumen, his pioneering efforts in the capital markets, and his ability to mobilize resources made him a significant figure in India's business history

- Dhirubhai Ambani's success and wealth made him one of the most influential and controversial figures in India.

