Dictatorship won’t work: AAP leaders stage protest

21 AAP MLAs were suspended over disruptions in the House proceedings during Lt Governor VK Saxena’s address on Tuesday.

LoP Atishi with other AAP MLAs stage a protest. Pic/PTI

Leader of Opposition in Atishi and other AAP MLAs were stopped from entering the Delhi Assembly premises on Thursday, following which they staged a dharna (protest) outside. Atishi said the BJP was “crossing all limits of dictatorship” after coming to power in Delhi. 21 AAP MLAs were suspended over disruptions in the House proceedings during Lt Governor VK Saxena’s address on Tuesday.

On Thursday, AAP leaders staged a dharna outside the gate of the Assembly premises. With ‘dafli’ beats in the background, AAP leaders held placards with photos of Ambedkar and raised slogans against the ruling party—”BJP sun le, Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim” ... “BJP ki tanashahi nahi chalegi (BJP’s dictatorship won’t work)”.

