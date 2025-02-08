Differences in INDIA bloc paved way for BJP, say CPI(M), IUML

Both the CPI(M) and the IUML are part of the INDIA alliance.

The CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday expressed strong disappointment and said the differences in the INDIA bloc paved way for the saffron party’s good show in the national capital. Both the CPI(M) and the IUML are part of the INDIA alliance.

The Marxist party vehemently attacked the Congress and accused it of facilitating the victory of the BJP in Delhi. The IUML, however, opted not to directly criticise the grand-old party, but made it clear that if the partners of the INDI Alliance fought the election unitedly, they could have successfully resisted the saffron party from coming into power.

When his reaction was sought, senior CPI(M) leader and the convenor of the ruling LDF, T P Ramakrishnan alleged that the Congress didn’t support well for the effective functioning of the INDIA block. “There was no support from the side of the Congress. If the party had taken the initiative, the alliance could have functioned more effectively. But, the grand old party didn’t fulfill its responsibility,” he told reporters here.

“They adopted a stand facilitating the BJP to come to power in New Delhi,” Ramakrishnan alleged. CPI (M) state secretary MV Govindan also shared similar views and alleged that the stand adopted by the Congress party to defeat the AAP was the reason for the BJP’s victory in Delhi.

“The Congress is responsible for the BJP’s victory. If the Congress and the AAP had stood together, there would have been 50 per cent votes,” he told a press conference here. While reacting to the BJP’s victory in the Delhi polls, veteran IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty said it would not have happened if the partners in the INDI Alliance stood united. He said that the BJP has no strong vote base to come to power in any Indian state and it used to survive by making use of the differences among secular parties.

