×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Digvijaya Singh falls BJP Congress spar over road conditions in Madhya Pradesh

Digvijaya Singh falls; BJP, Congress spar over road conditions in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 27 November,2022 09:42 AM IST  |  Manihar
Agencies |

Top

Singh was unhurt and was immediately helped to his feet by Congress workers

Digvijaya Singh falls; BJP, Congress spar over road conditions in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi with party leader Digvijaya Singh in Khargone. Pic/PTI


Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fell while taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra near Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Saturday, igniting a verbal tussle between the opposition party and the ruling BJP on the condition of the state’s roads. Singh was unhurt and was immediately helped to his feet by Congress workers.


Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Man booked for posting doctored video of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'



Mocking the ruling BJP, All India Congress Committee media-in-charge Jairam Ramesh cited an old statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claiming the roads in MP were better than Washington DC in the United States of America. Hitting back, BJP leader Narendra Saluja said Singh fell due to pushing and shoving by Congress workers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
congress digvijaya singh rahul gandhi madhya pradesh national news bharatiya janata party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK