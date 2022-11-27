Digvijaya Singh falls; BJP, Congress spar over road conditions in Madhya Pradesh

Singh was unhurt and was immediately helped to his feet by Congress workers

Rahul Gandhi with party leader Digvijaya Singh in Khargone. Pic/PTI

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fell while taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra near Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Saturday, igniting a verbal tussle between the opposition party and the ruling BJP on the condition of the state’s roads. Singh was unhurt and was immediately helped to his feet by Congress workers.

Mocking the ruling BJP, All India Congress Committee media-in-charge Jairam Ramesh cited an old statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claiming the roads in MP were better than Washington DC in the United States of America. Hitting back, BJP leader Narendra Saluja said Singh fell due to pushing and shoving by Congress workers.

