Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Direct tax collections for FY23 reach Rs 1668L cr up by 2258 pc

Direct tax collections for FY23 reach Rs 16.68L cr, up by 22.58 pc

Updated on: 11 March,2023 12:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

After adjusting refunds, net direct tax collection was at Rs 13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year

Direct tax collections for FY23 reach Rs 16.68L cr, up by 22.58 pc

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The gross collections of direct tax till March 10 for the financial year 2022-23 reached Rs 16.68 lakh crore.


According to the spokesperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the provisional figures of direct tax collections continue to register steady growth and also said it registered 22.58 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.



After adjusting refunds, net direct tax collection was at Rs 13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.


According to the statement, this collection is 96.67 per cent of the total Budget Estimates and 83.19 per cent of the total Revised Estimates of direct taxes for FY2022-23.

So far as the growth rate for corporate income tax (CIT) and personal income tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 18.08 per cent while that for PIT (including Securities Transaction Tax) is 27.57 per cent.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Let’s be practical, not emotional about OPS, says Devendra Fadnavis

The statement also indicated that refunds amounting to Rs.2.95 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2022, to March 10, 2023, which is 59.44 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

On Friday evening, the Centre released the 14th instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,40,318 crore.

This would help states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, according to a statement from the ministry of finance.

"The Union Government has released 14th instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 70,159 crore," according to the statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK