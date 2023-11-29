Directions issued to ensure strict implementation of GRAP-I, GRAP-II restrictions in Delhi, says Gopal Rai

The Centre on Tuesday ordered the revocation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-III in the entire NCR with immediate effect following an improvement in the air quality

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II following a weather department prediction that pollution levels in the national capital might fluctuate, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Gopal Rai said, "Keeping the improved pollution levels in mind, GRAP-III restrictions have been removed. However, the weather department has predicted that the pollution level could fluctuate if the wind speed slows. To avoid such a situation, all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of GRAP-I and GRAP-II restrictions."

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been removed and restrictions on construction and demolition lifted," Rai added, reported PTI.

The Centre on Tuesday ordered the revocation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-III in the entire NCR with immediate effect following an improvement in the air quality, reported PTI.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, met on Tuesday in view of the significant improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR, reported PTI.

Air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to the 'severe' category in the coming days for which the forecast is available, the CAQM had said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved to poor from very poor category on Wednesday after a spell of rain and favourable wind speed under the influence of a western disturbance.

The city recorded an AQI of 258 at 9:05 am, improving from 365 at 8 am on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe-plus.

The minimum temperature settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The 24-hour average rainfall at 8:30 am was recorded at 7.2 mm while the city's humidity level stood at 96 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle during the day.

The wind speed had improved on Tuesday, aiding the dispersion of pollutants, an official at the India Meteorological Department said.

(With inputs from PTI)