Maharashtra: Dismissed cop kills lover, buries her body in Nagpur; held

Updated on: 10 December,2024 11:00 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The cop and the woman, who were classmates during their school years had rekindled their relationship through Facebook in August, said a police official

Representational Pic/File

A dismissed Maharashtra cop allegedly killed a married woman with whom he was in a relationship after a heated argument and then buried her body behind an under-construction building in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, the accused, Naresh alias Narendra Pandurang Dahule (40), has been arrested in neighbouring Chandrapur district and charged with murder and destruction of evidence, they said.


The victim, also aged 40 and a resident of Chimur in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, was married and had a son.


Dahule and the woman, who were classmates during their school years, rekindled their relationship through Facebook in August, said the police, as per the PTI.

They soon got into a romantic relationship and decided to elope. However, on November 26, while attempting to carry out their plan, the couple had a heated argument over their future together. In a fit of rage, Dahule strangled his lover to death, they said, the news agency reported.

To conceal his crime, he drove around for hours in a stolen car with the body before disposing it of in a septic tank behind an under-construction building in the Vela Hari area under Beltarodi police station limits in Nagpur city, they said.

The Chandrapur police, investigating the theft of the car used by Dahule, arrested him.

During investigation, which included a thorough examination of phone records and forensic evidence, Dahule confessed to the murder and led the police to the site where he had dumped the victim's body, said the police.

The accused once worked in the police force, but was dismissed from service, they said without providing more details.

Police detain 2 suspects in abduction-murder of BJP MLC's uncle

Meanwhile, the Pune police have detained two suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The victim, Satish Wagh (55) was bundled into a sports utility vehicle (SUV) near Shewalwadi Chowk in Hadapsar area of Pune city by four to five persons on Monday when he was out for a morning walk. He was found murdered near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway in the district, around 40 kilometres from the spot he was abducted, later that evening.

"We have detained two suspects in connection with the kidnapping and alleged murder of Wagh. Though the reason behind the abduction and kidnapping is still unclear, we are probing all angles, including that of contract killing," a senior police officer from Pune police's crime branch said.

(with PTI inputs)

nagpur Crime News murder case maharashtra India news

