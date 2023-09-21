Disqualification pleas of Shiv Sena MLAs: Will not delay in deciding, will not hurry, says Speaker Narwekar

The Supreme Court had, on May 11, directed the Assembly speaker to decide on the disqualification pleas within a reasonable time

Rahul Narvekar. File Pic

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday said he will not delay the decision on the disqualification pleas of some Shiv Sena MLAs but wouldn't rush into it either as it may result in "miscarriage of justice", reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, while speaking to reporters on board the luxury Deccan Odyssey train, Rahul Narwekar emphasised the decision he will take will be constitutional.

"Regarding the disqualification pleas, I can only say I won't delay it nor will there be any kind of hurry that could result in miscarriage of justice," he said.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction filed pleas seeking the disqualification of several MLAs, including Shinde, under anti-defection laws.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been claiming Narwekar was deliberately delaying in arriving at a decision on the disqualification pleas.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Narwekar also said his visit to Delhi was pre-planned in order to take part in some meetings, as per the PTI.

Rahul Narwekar and state minister Girish Mahajan inspected Deccan Odyssey, which is being relaunched after a gap of four years, and flagged it off for its inaugural run from CSMT to Panvel.

Mahajan said the train, which was launched by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004, has served scores of tourists from several nations.

According to Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) officials, the train will embark for its first commercial journey from Mumbai to Delhi on September 23, with more than 20 seats being booked already.

Meanwhile, Narwekar, in a press interaction on Monday evening, expressed his commitment to a fair and timely decision. He stated, "I am not aware of it (SC comments). I am not interested in delaying this matter nor am I going to hurry which will result in a miscarriage of justice."

Regarding the Supreme Court's observation that "apparently nothing has been done so far despite its direction for deciding the pleas within a reasonable time," Narwekar indicated that he would follow the rules and constitutional provisions to ensure a swift resolution. He mentioned not having received a copy of the Supreme Court order and stated, "I will be able to comment only after perusing the court order."

Narwekar emphasized his dedication to a prompt resolution, saying, "You can rest assured that a decision will be taken at the earliest possible time."

(with PTI inputs)