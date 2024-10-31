The Delhi police said that it has been found that a passenger was traveling in a bus carrying a small quantity of firecrackers. These crackers caught fire in the bus causing burn injuries to the person carrying them and one co-passenger sitting beside him

Two people, a passenger and co-passenger sustained burn injuries after firecrackers caught fire in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Thursday evening, the Delhi police said, reported the ANI.

Both were shifted to IGI Hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment, the officials said.

An inquiry revealed that a passenger who was carrying a small quantity of firecrackers which caught fire while the passenger was on the bus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, Delhi Police said that a PCR call was received at Chhawla police station about a fire incident on Thursday, according to the ANI.

"Fire broke out in a DTC bus in Dwarka district. Prima facie it seems that fire broke out in firecrackers that were being carried onboard. On inquiry, it was found that a passenger was traveling in a bus carrying a small quantity of crackers. These crackers caught fire in the bus causing small burn injuries to the person carrying them and one co-passenger sitting beside him. Nothing suggesting blast has surfaced so far. Both have been shifted to IGI Hospital. Further investigation is underway," said Delhi police, the news agency reported.

Firecracker laden two-wheeler explodes in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town, one dies

A man died after the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler reportedly exploded in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town on Thursday, the police said, according to the PTI.

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations, police said.

The bag containing "onion bombs" and other crackers exploded after falling on the road, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot, a senior police official told PTI based on preliminary investigation.

The pillion rider and two others standing on the roadside suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the impact of the blast was so severe that the legs and other body parts of the two-wheeler rider got dismembered.

CCTV footage aired by TV channels purportedly showed an explosion and some persons running away with dust engulfing the area.

A case was registered and investigations has been launched by the police, said an official.

