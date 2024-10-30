Breaking News
Delhi Pollution: 79 cases filed, 19,005 kg firecrackers seized ahead of Diwali

Updated on: 30 October,2024 12:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Environment Minister Gopal Rai took stock of firecracker ban enforcement in a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday

As the national capital gears up for Diwali celebrations, the Delhi government has ramped up its efforts to curb pollution through various measures, one of which is the enforcement of a total ban on firecrackers. So far 79 cases related to the sale and storage of firecrackers have been registered. 19,005 kg of firecrackers have also been seized.


"79 cases related to the sale and storage of firecrackers have been registered and approximately 19,005 kg of firecrackers have been seized so far," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai's Office stated. To ensure the effective implementation of the firecrackers ban, 77 teams of the Revenue Department and 300 teams of Delhi Police have been mobilized across the national capital.


Environment Minister Gopal Rai took stock of firecracker ban enforcement in a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday. He instructed Delhi Police to hold meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, and religious committees to spread public awareness. Earlier on Monday, Gopal Rai launched the 'Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi' campaign, urging the public to avoid firecrackers to keep pollution in check.


The AAP leader marked the campaign's launch by lighting diyas at the Babarpur Bus Terminal, stating, "Collective efforts from the public are essential to controlling pollution." He encouraged Delhi residents to celebrate Diwali with diyas, explaining that the campaign's twofold aim is to discourage firecrackers and promote the use of diyas.

Meanwhile, a thin layer of smog covered the National Capital on Tuesday as parts of Delhi, air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 300 recorded around 7:00 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At Anand Vihar, the AQI reached 317 at 7:00 am, while Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 312, both falling under the 'very poor' category. Jahangirpuri also saw a high AQI of 308. In contrast, the air quality at Chandni Chowk was better, registering at 191, which is considered 'moderate'.

