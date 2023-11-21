DMK announces support for Congress in upcoming Telangana assembly elections

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party Tuesday officially announced its support for the Congress party' in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections

The party urged all its wings and cadres in Telangana to work diligently towards ensuring victory of "Congress party's candidates on behalf of the INDIA bloc".

"All wings and cadres of the DMK party in Telangana State should strive for the victory of the Congress party's candidates on behalf of the INDIA bloc. For the upcoming 2023 Telangana State Legislative Assembly Election, which will be held on November 30, all DMK wings and cadres in Telangana are asked to form an election working committee and work hard with the Congress party to ensure a large margin of victory for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates," the party said in a post on their X account.

The assembly election in Telangana is a three-wheeled contest between the ruling BJP, BRS and Congress.

With the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana just a week away, all political parties are making exhaustive efforts and leaving no stone unturned to secure victory.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a gathering "Meet and Greet" organised for Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao, said the next two to three generations of Telangana will end up repaying the debts.

The Finance Minister said Telangana is one of the states which is opposing bringing liquor, petrol and diesel into the GST purview and opined that if they come under GST, the rates would be reasonable.

"The investments are coming anyway into the state. The state which was revenue surplus (in 2014) is now transformed into a revenue deficit state. The credit goes to KCR. Today Telangana is debt ridden. In the next two to three generations, our children will have to repay those debts," she said.

Hitting out at the Congress, she said, during the UPA regime, our defence personnel were deprived of not only bullet-proof jackets, but also other safety equipment and no procurements were made during those 10 years.

On the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, she said it was a government-to-government agreement and, as per the schedule, every aircraft had been delivered.

"So the decisions were taken in the national interest. There were no kickbacks or there were no companies with which we had any dealings done," Sitharaman said.

Seeking votes for the BJP candidate, Sitharaman said Ramchander Rao is the party's loyal leader and has a clean image. (With inputs from agencies)