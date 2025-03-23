Asserting that his party would come to power in Karnataka and Telangana, G Kishan Reddy alleged that the parties that attended the Chennai meeting on delimitation convened by Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on Saturday want to prevent the expansion of BJP in the south

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that "opportunistic parties" were circulating false propaganda that southern states would suffer in the delimitation of constituencies. Pic/X

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged on Sunday that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu is spreading "false propaganda" under the guise of delimitation and Hindi imposition in order to deflect attention from the allegations surrounding the 'liquor scam' it faces ahead of the state assembly elections.

According to news agency PTI, Reddy, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come to power in Karnataka and Telangana in the south, and accused the parties attending the Chennai meeting on delimitation, convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin on Saturday, of attempting to prevent the BJP’s expansion in the southern states.

According to PTI, he claimed that the "opportunistic parties" were circulating false propaganda, suggesting that southern states would suffer in the delimitation of constituencies.

“There has been no discussion within the Central government or the BJP on the delimitation of constituencies,” said Reddy.

He added that it would make sense for any meeting to be held and suggestions to be made if there were any discussions on the issue, PTI reported.

"There is no debate [on delimitation]. These people are spreading false propaganda in view of the Tamil Nadu elections," Kishan Reddy, the BJP president in Telangana, told reporters.

Stalin will have to answer for the liquor scam: G Kishan Reddy

He also criticised the current "corrupt, family rule" in Tamil Nadu over the past four years.

"Stalin will have to answer for the liquor scam. To shield themselves from it, they are spreading false propaganda in the name of language, delimitation, and against the BJP," he said.

Reddy reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of all states, without discrimination.

He accused the parties gathering in Chennai on Saturday of acting out of selfish interests, highlighting a non-existent issue.

"The same parties had carried out a false campaign before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that the BJP would change the Constitution, but once the elections were over, they conveniently forgot about it," he added.

Reddy appealed, on behalf of the BJP and the Centre, to the people in the southern states, urging them to understand that the issues of delimitation and the census would be discussed in the future, with the NDA government ensuring justice for all states.

He stated that the delimitation issue would be taken up after the national census, which would last for one year.

"A drama is being played by Congress with Stalin at the forefront. (BRS leader) KTR is also playing a major role in this drama," he said.

The participation of the ruling Congress and opposition BRS in the Chennai meeting, according to Kishan Reddy, also demonstrated the "old bond" between the two parties.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud attended the Chennai conclave on behalf of the ruling Congress, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao represented his party.

(With PTI inputs)