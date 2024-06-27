Do we need a change in approach to mental disorder defence in India?

While mental health conditions are legitimate medical issues necessitating proper care and understanding; some individuals accused of crimes could exploit the conditions to avoid punishment or participating in a probe

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Key Highlights Share:





In India, sentences by claiming mental health conditions—although rare—is concerning While mental health conditions are legitimate medical issues necessitating proper care Some individuals accused of crimes could exploit the conditions to avoid punishment

In India, the issue of criminals evading probes, sentences by claiming mental health conditions—although rare—is concerning since it poses challenges for the justice system and raises apprehensions about the appropriate handling of mental health in criminal cases. While mental health conditions are legitimate medical issues necessitating proper care and understanding; some individuals accused of crimes could exploit the conditions to avoid punishment or participating in a probe.