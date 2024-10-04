Doc shot dead by teens in Delhi nursing home

The accused, both juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said

A doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area in the early morning hours, police said on Thursday. The accused, both juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said.

According to a police officer, Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head inside the three-bed Nima Hospital located in a narrow lane of Khadda Colony of the area. An inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys, aged about 16, who had come to the hospital around 1 am for dressing, the officer said.

One of them had a bandaged toe and had been to the hospital also the day before, it was revealed, the officer said. After dressing, the two boys went inside Akhtar’s cabin. AAP blames Central government & LG. Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj reacted on Thursday to the incident of a doctor being shot dead inside hospital premises on social media.

