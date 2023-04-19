Doctor arrested for misbehaving with girl at his clinic in Kerala

Kasaba police said he was arrested and produced before a local court on the same day, but he got admitted to the government medical college hospital here citing health issues

A senior paediatrician has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a girl during a medical examination at his private clinic in Kerala's Kozhikode district, police said on Wednesday.

C M Aboobacker, the accused, was booked on Monday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl's parents.

Kasaba police said he was arrested and produced before a local court on the same day, but he got admitted to the government medical college hospital here citing health issues.

He was shifted to the special sub-jail here this morning, they added.

