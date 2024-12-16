The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) plans a 10-day protest in Kolkata demanding justice in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, after two suspects were granted bail by the court.

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) has announced plans for a 10-day sit-in demonstration in central Kolkata, beginning on Tuesday. This protest stems from the CBI’s ongoing investigation into the rape and murder case of a female doctor at Kar Medical College and Hospital, where two key suspects were granted bail.

The WBJPD, an umbrella organisation of five prominent medical associations, will stage the protest at Doreena Crossing, Kolkata, until December 26. The doctors are demanding a thorough investigation, with the immediate submission of a supplementary chargesheet by the CBI.

Dr. Punyabrata Gun, joint convener of WBJPD, stated that the protest would be peaceful and organised without disrupting traffic. He emphasised that the doctors had already written to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Manoj Verma, seeking permission for the sit-in. "We have assured the authorities that our demonstration will follow all legal and safety guidelines," Gun said, adding that they had also requested the police to ensure the safety of all participants.

On Saturday, the WBJPD organised a march to the CBI office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake to press for their demands. This protest follows the shocking discovery of the body of an on-duty female doctor from the state-run hospital in Kolkata, who was found dead on August 9, sparking widespread protests across the country.

The case saw a new development on Friday when the Sealdah court granted bail to two key accused – Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala police station. The court granted bail after the CBI failed to file a charge sheet within the legally mandated 90-day period, a decision that has sparked outrage among the medical community and the public.

The ongoing investigation and the recent developments, including the court’s decision to grant bail to the suspects, have caused significant unrest among medical professionals in the region. The WBJPD is firm in its call for justice, with a focus on ensuring accountability in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from PTI)