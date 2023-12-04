Don't vent frustration of assembly polls defeat inside Parliament: PM Modi to Opposition

Speaking with the media outside the Parliament building, PM Modi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the Winter Session was a golden opportunity for the opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the opposition not to vent its frustration of the assembly polls defeat inside the House and move forward leaving behind its "negativity" of last nine years, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing reporters outside the Parliament before the Session commenced this morning, PM Modi urged for the cooperation of every member in the functioning of the House. He called for a productive start with constructive debates throughout the session.

"If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its views towards them," he said, reported PTI.

"A new door could open for them. I am giving them advice even if they are in opposition," he said. Everyone's future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don't vent the frustration of the defeats suffered outside inside Parliament. There would be frustration and disappointment," he said, reported PTI.

He also said that the Parliament that is temple of democracy is essential for public aspiration and to strengthen the foundation of developed India.

Terming the results of assembly polls "encouraging" for those committed to people's welfare and country's bright future, he said, "When there is good governance, when there is devotion to public welfare, the word "anti-incumbency" becomes irrelevant. You can call it "pro-incumbency" or "good governance" or "transparency" or "concrete plans for public welfare" - but this has been the experience. After such an excellent public mandate, we are meeting at this new temple of Parliament."

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings till December 22.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)