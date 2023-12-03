Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan results show people with politics of good governance which BJP stands for: PM Modi

The BJP was set to form the government in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while retaining power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering big wins in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the assembly poll results in the three states indicate that the people are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the BJP stands for, reported news agency PTI.

The BJP was set to form the government in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while retaining power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for."

"I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," the prime minister said.

In Telangana, the Congress was set to form the government while the BJP had won or was leading in nine seats.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people."

"I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta," he said.

BJP is poised for a sweep in Madhya Pradesh and get comfortable victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, Congress is poised to form government by ousting Bharat Rashtra Samithi from power.

Prime Minister held rallies in the four election-bound states to boost BJP's campaign.

Meanwhile, With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inching close to victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the "landslide" win is due to the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people's trust in the BJP which has made it into a "Lok Ladli Party".

"The landslide victory in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is a victory of the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the strong public trust towards BJP," the Defence Minister said in a post on 'X' in Hindi as the counting of votes for the four state assembly elections are in its final stages.

