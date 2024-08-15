Each year, Google marks India's Independence Day on August 15 with a special doodle, and 2024 is no exception

Screengrab

Listen to this article 'Doors of India': Special Google Doodle marks India's Independence Day 2024 x 00:00

Search engine giant Google on Thursday celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with a special doodle themed on traditional doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each year, Google marks India's Independence Day on August 15 with a special doodle, and 2024 is no exception.

This year's theme focuses on India's rich architectural landscape, featuring a visual montage of various architectural styles that represent the country's cultural and historical richness.

The Doodle, illustrated by Varindra Javeri, showcases a broad spectrum of India's architectural marvels. The editorial illustrations, cell animations, and style frames used to create the doodle, beautifully weaves together the architectural heritage from different regions of India.

In the digital artwork, the letters 'G', 'O', 'O', 'G', 'L' and 'E' of the company's name are depicted on each door carrying a distinct ornate design.

Google India also shared a note on the doodle on its website.

"Today's Doodle, illustrated by Vrinda Zaveri, celebrates Independence Day in India! On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom from colonial rule," the internet giant said in the note.

The people of India strongly desired "self-governance and sovereignty after nearly two centuries of inequality, violence, and lack of fundamental rights".

Led by prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian independence movement was made possible through civil disobedience. The perseverance and sacrifices of the country's freedom fighters paid off, it said.

On Independence Day 2024, many attend flag-raising ceremonies, parades, musical performances, community rallies, and more to celebrate.

"Homes, buildings, streets, and cars are decorated with the saffron, white, and green national flag as seen in today's artwork. Millions of citizens sing the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana throughout the festivities as well. Happy Independence Day, India!," the note said.

In previous years, Google has also featured artistic representations of India's cultural heritage.

For instance, the 2023 doodle focused on India's textile crafts, showcasing various embroidery and weaving techniques from different regions.

Independence Day commemorates India's liberation from British rule on August 15, 1947. The day is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to freedom fighters, and cultural performances across the country. At the Red Fort in Delhi, the Prime Minister leads the nation in paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom, while schools and colleges organize events to celebrate the spirit of patriotism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag today at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme of Independence Day 2024 is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from Agencies)