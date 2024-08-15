PM Narendra Modi said there is a need to widely publicise punishments given for atrocities against women, so that there is a fear of consequence. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, Modi said his govt worked on a 'women-led development model', but he was still concerned over violence against women

PM Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech that the country must take incidents of violence against women seriously and the fear of reprisal must be struck among the perpetrators. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Punishment given for crimes against women should be publicised: PM Modi in Independence Day speech x 00:00

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday said that there is a need to widely publicise punishments handed out for those committing atrocities against women, so that there is a fear of consequence. His statement comes at a time when there is anger across the country over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata. PM said there is anger among people against such incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that while his government has worked on a "women-led development model", he was still concerned over the incidents of rape and violence against women, news agency PTI reported.

"We have worked on a women-led development model. Whether it is innovation, employment, entrepreneurship, in every sector women are marching ahead. Look at the defence sector – air force, army, navy, space sector – we are seeing the strength of women everywhere. But on the other hand, some disturbing things also come forward," Modi said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 78th Independence Day.

"Today from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage," he said.

PM further said in his Independence Day speech that the country must take such incidents seriously and the fear of reprisal must be struck among the perpetrators.

"Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment should be given to those who commit demonic acts. It is important to instil confidence in the society. The need of the hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences. Those who commit such sins should know that they will be hanged. It is important to have that fear," he said.

The Kolkata incident has led to widespread protests by doctors across the country. On Thursday night, the women in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal joined them in solidarity. They are demanding justice for the victim, who was murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where she was working as a postgraduate trainee.

(With PTI inputs)