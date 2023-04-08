Dr Farooq questions govt's 'double speak' on assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Dr Abdullah said that the government is creating new excuses to delay Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday questioned the “double speak” of the Union Government on holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Center is saying the situation has normalized in Jammu and Kashmir. One of our local IGs (of Police) is saying that militancy has declined but is not over. Why this double talk? If the indices of security have improved then what is holding them back from holding elections? First it was security then it was weather. Now that the weather is clear and the security situation is admittedly better. What is it then? When we visited the Election Commission, we were told that the delimitation exercise, voter lists have been completed. All they are doing is manage new excuses every day to delay Assembly elections,” he said.

Dr Abdullah was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Responding to a question on the removal of chapters relating to Mughal history from NCERT books, he said, “It's sheer mockery. What are we going to tell visitors who built the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri and many other fascinating buildings/structures? How will you hide the architectural and cultural insignias of Mughals spread across the country? It's there to remain. People come and go, but history remains unchanged.”

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah and other functionaries of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference have paid tributes to Mirwaiz Kashmir Maulana Mohammad Yousuf Shah on his death anniversary.

“Moulana sahib was a great scholar, a great visionary and a polymath. His contribution in the field of education and socio-political awakening of the people of Kashmir is immense. On his death anniversary I pay my glowing tributes to him and pray to Almighty to elevate his stations in Jannah,” Dr Abdullah said in a statement.