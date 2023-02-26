Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > DRDO official arrested for passing information to Pak spy sent to 4 day police remand

DRDO official arrested for passing information to Pak spy sent to 4-day police remand

Updated on: 26 February,2023 10:26 AM IST  |  Balasore
ANI |

Top

The arrested officer DRDO has been identified as Balaram Dey

DRDO official arrested for passing information to Pak spy sent to 4-day police remand

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The DRDO officer arrested over allegations of sharing secret defence information with a Pakistani woman spy has been remanded to police custody for four days on Saturday, Balasore SP Sagarika Natha said.


The arrested officer DRDO has been identified as Balaram Dey.



According to the police, the Balasore police applied for remand of five days in Balasore court for further investigation of the incident. But the Court granted permission to remand him for four days.


Also Read: Going to jail for country, society matter of pride: Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia's

Talking about the investigation, SP Natha said, "More information is likely to be obtained after questioning the officers on remand. The Balasore police are making all efforts to collect the details of the financial transactions and assets of the arrested an Integrated Test Range (ITR) officer Balaram Dey".

Previously, on Friday the DRDO official was arrested by the Odisha Police over allegations of sharing secret defence information with a Pakistani woman spy for around one year.

"The Police were tracking the activities of officer for the last one month and he was arrested on Friday," said SP Balasore.

More details to follow.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news odisha

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK