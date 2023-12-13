Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Dreaded Punjab gangster sustains injuries after police open fire for trying to flee

Updated on: 13 December,2023 01:55 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Haibowal was brought to an abandoned building in the Zirakpur area for the recovery of a weapon by an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team of Punjab Police

Representational Image

A dreaded gangster involved in several murder cases sustained bullet injuries after a team of police opened fire at him when he tried to flee from its custody in Punjab's Mohali district, a senior police official said on Wednesday.


Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Haibowal was brought to an abandoned building in the Zirakpur area for the recovery of a weapon by an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team of Punjab Police on Wednesday.


Singh, also a close associate of gangster Sonu Khatri, has been involved in at least six murder cases, said Sandeep Goel, Assistant Inspector General, AGTF.


The gangster, a resident of Nawanshahr, was arrested in November this year, said Goel. He was brought to the abandoned building as part of his questioning related to a case, he said.

The AGTF team recovered a China-made .30 calibre pistol and five live cartridges from the building.

However, Singh tried to escape from police custody. Police initially fired a warning shot but Singh did not stop, police said.

Goel said Singh was a "cold-blooded murderer" and the the AGTF team opened fire at him in view of public safety. Singh sustained injuries due to the firing and was taken to a local hospital, he added.

