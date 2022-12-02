Drone with 5 kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force

A drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district along with 5 kg of heroin, police said on Friday.

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force.

"Tarn Taran Police in a joint search operation with BSF have recovered a hexacopter drone equipped with modern technology & packets containing heroin weighing 5 kg from fields near the Indo-Pak border," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

On November 28, two Pakistani drones were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Two hexacopters were carrying around 10 kg of heroin which were recovered by the BSF troops.

