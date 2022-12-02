×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Drone with 5 kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Updated on: 02 December,2022 12:06 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force

Drone with 5 kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Representative Image


A drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district along with 5 kg of heroin, police said on Friday.


The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force.



"Tarn Taran Police in a joint search operation with BSF have recovered a hexacopter drone equipped with modern technology & packets containing heroin weighing 5 kg from fields near the Indo-Pak border," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.


Also Read: Punjab: BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar, recovers suspicious polythene bag

On November 28, two Pakistani drones were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Two hexacopters were carrying around 10 kg of heroin which were recovered by the BSF troops.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
chandigarh punjab national news India news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK