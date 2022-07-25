Breaking News
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India

Updated on: 25 July,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman President of India. Pic/PTI


President-elect Droupadi Murmu took oath of office on Monday at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country to Murmu.


She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India

The oath ceremony will be followed by a 21-gun salute. After the gun salute, she will address the gathering at the Central Hall as the 15th President of India.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers of the government are in attendance at the swearing in ceremony.

Murmu, following the ceremony, became tenth successive President to take oath on July 25.

Earlier in the morning, Murmu paid tributes to the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

