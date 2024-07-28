Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that in a major drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 9 crore have been seized, and one peddler was arrested

The accused in police custody. Pic/Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

Drugs worth Rs 9 crore were seized in Assam's Cachar and one person was held in connection with the matter, the PTI reported on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that in a major drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 9 crore have been seized, and one peddler was arrested from the Cachar district of Assam.

"Based on credible intelligence, @CacharPolice conducted a special operation in Kathakal today, apprehending an individual with 30,000 Yaba tablets," he said in a post on X.

A two-wheeler vehicle used for transportation of the drugs was also seized, Sarma said.

"The estimated market value of the illegal consignment is Rs 9 crore," he added.

The chief minister also lauded the efforts of Assam Police towards making the state drug-free.

Yaba is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. PTI TR

Jalandhar Police busts drug network, 9 held from multiple locations

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police busted an drug network by arresting nine people from multiple locations and seizing over 1.11 lakh tablets, capsules, and other drugs from their possession, reported the ANI.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and further backward linkages are being investigated to incapacitate the illegal arms and drug cartels, police said.

DGP Punjab Police posted on their social media account X, "In a major blow to International Narcotic networks, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police busts a drug network and arrests 9 people from multiple locations raided."

"Seizure of over 1.11 lakh tablets, capsules, and other drugs. A FIR under NDPS has been registered and further backward linkages are being investigated to incapacitate the illegal arms and drug cartel.@PunjabPoliceIndis committed to make our state drug-free as envisioned by Hon'ble CM @BhagwantMann", the post added.

Earlier, on May 25, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora said that the Punjab government has intensified its crackdown to curb the drug menace in the state.

"Punjab has a long border area, particularly around Firozpur and the Wagah-Attari border, which smugglers are exploiting to traffic drugs into the state. Our AAP government is seriously committed to curbing this issue," Sanjeev Arora had told ANI.

Arora had said that this mess has been inherited from previous administrations that failed to address it effectively.

"Under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government is making maximum efforts to tackle this issue. We are implementing various measures, such as initiating sports activities to engage youth and all age groups in sports tournaments to keep them away from drugs. Additionally, the government has started small and medium enterprises to create job opportunities, keeping people involved in productive activities and away from drug-related activities," Arora said.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)