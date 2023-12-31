Drunk policeman hits e-rickshaw with car in Delhi; driver dead

According to officials, the deceased e-rickshaw driver has been identified as Amit Jha (42).

An e-rickshaw driver died after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by a traffic policeman in Delhi's Mayapuri area, police said on Saturday.

The police officer, identified as Mukesh Kumar (45), was reportedly in an inebriated state when he hit the e-rickshaw on Saturday, they said.

Based on this, a case under IPC Sections 279 (for rash driving), 337 (for causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the accused police officer, they said.

We are further looking into the case, they added.

