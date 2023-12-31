Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Drunk policeman hits e rickshaw with car in Delhi driver dead

Drunk policeman hits e-rickshaw with car in Delhi; driver dead

Updated on: 31 December,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

According to officials, the deceased e-rickshaw driver has been identified as Amit Jha (42).

Drunk policeman hits e-rickshaw with car in Delhi; driver dead

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Drunk policeman hits e-rickshaw with car in Delhi; driver dead
x
00:00

An e-rickshaw driver died after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by a traffic policeman in Delhi's Mayapuri area, police said on Saturday.


According to officials, the deceased e-rickshaw driver has been identified as Amit Jha (42).


The police officer, identified as Mukesh Kumar (45), was reportedly in an inebriated state when he hit the e-rickshaw on Saturday, they said.


Based on this, a case under IPC Sections 279 (for rash driving), 337 (for causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the accused police officer, they said.

We are further looking into the case, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi delhi India news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK