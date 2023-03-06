Drunk student pees on fellow pax

Based on complaint from American Airlines, Delhi police file case; carrier imposes flying ban on the student

The airline has submitted a report about the incident to the DGCA. Representation pic/AFP

An inebriated Indian student in an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi allegedly urinated and soiled a male co-passenger on Saturday, with Delhi police filing a case based on a complaint from the airline.

The airline has submitted a report about the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline seems to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action, a senior DGCA official told PTI.

The incident happened in flight AA292, which landed at the Delhi airport at 9.50 pm on Saturday. According to the source, the victim was not keen on reporting the matter to the police after the student apologised as it might put his career in jeopardy.

However, the airline took it seriously and reported it to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport. The airline said it has imposed a flying ban on the passenger for the future.

“Upon aircraft arrival, the Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on passenger seated on 15G,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, IGI Airport said “We have registered a case under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 22 and 23 of the Civil Aviation Act. The accused joined the probe along with his father. He was released after interrogation. He has not been arrested in the case yet as further investigation in the matter is still underway,” he said.

Last year, there was at least one incident of a passenger allegedly urinating on a co-passenger onboard a flight. The incident had happened on an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26, 2022, and came to light in January this year.

