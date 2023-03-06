Tamil Nadu BJP chief booked for inciting violence

Annamalai on Saturday released a statement on the migrant labourers’ issue saying they are safe in Tamil Nadu but the Chief Minister Stalin led-DMK and its alliance party leaders are the reason for the hate against them

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai (centre). Pic/ANI

A day after Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai held the ruling DMK party responsible for the ongoing stir over alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the state, the police have booked him on charges of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups.

The Cyber Crime Division has booked the BJP state unit chief under sections of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups among others. A case has also been filed against the BJP Bihar Twitter account holder over the incident.



Annamalai on Saturday released a statement on the migrant labourers' issue saying they are safe in Tamil Nadu but the Chief Minister Stalin led-DMK and its alliance party leaders are the reason for the hate against them.

He opposed the spread of false news about the attack on the people from Bihar in the state, saying that Tamils don’t support “separatism” and “vile hatred” against north Indians.

“DMK’s MPs’ vile comments on North Indians, DMK minister calling them Panipuri Wala, and their alliance partners demanding their exodus has triggered what we see today,” he had said.

Tamil Nadu police have also booked BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao, Dainik Bhaskar Editor Prashant Umrao, Patna-based journalist Mohammad Tanvir on the charges of spreading “false” news regarding attacks on migrant labourers in the southern state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday sought to assuage any apprehensions of migrant workers in the state, saying the TN people were nice and friendly. “...the state government is committed to provide them [North Indian labourers] security,” Rj Bhavan said on its official Twitter handle.

