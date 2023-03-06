Lokayukta raid: Karnataka BJP MLA still nowhere to be found

According to official sources, Lokayukta police are making all efforts to trace the Channagiri legislator, who is the prime accused in the case. Officials had earlier said, they will be issuing him a notice for questioning, in the corruption scandal

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa remained elusive on Sunday, three days after Lokayukta police caught his son Prashanth Kumar M V taking a bribe of R40 lakh for a government contract.

According to official sources, Lokayukta police are making all efforts to trace the Channagiri legislator, who is the prime accused in the case. Officials had earlier said, they will be issuing him a notice for questioning, in the corruption scandal.

Lokayukta police seized Rs 8.02 crore in cash belonging to Kumar, this include Rs 6.1 crore from his residence in Bengaluru on Friday and Rs 2.02 crore from his private office on Thursday. They have also seized another Rs 16.47 lakh from his residence in Davangere district. Sources said documents for huge investment in land, gold and silver were also found from the MLA’s house.

Of the Rs 2.02 crore, Rs 40 lakh was allegedly the bribe that Kumar had received from the head of a private company that had won a contract to supply raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd, of which his father was the Chairman, the post from which he resigned on Friday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said no decision has been taken regarding seeking Virupakshappa’s resignation, and fair probe is on by the Lokayukta in the case.

