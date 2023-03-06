Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Mumbai: BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra a BMC poll campaign?
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Lokayukta raid Karnataka BJP MLA still nowhere to be found

Lokayukta raid: Karnataka BJP MLA still nowhere to be found

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:12 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

According to official sources, Lokayukta police are making all efforts to trace the Channagiri legislator, who is the prime accused in the case. Officials had earlier said, they will be issuing him a notice for questioning, in the corruption scandal

Lokayukta raid: Karnataka BJP MLA still nowhere to be found

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa


Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa remained elusive on Sunday, three days after Lokayukta police caught his son Prashanth Kumar M V taking a bribe of R40 lakh for a government contract.


According to official sources, Lokayukta police are making all efforts to trace the Channagiri legislator, who is the prime accused in the case. Officials had earlier said, they will be issuing him a notice for questioning, in the corruption scandal.



Lokayukta police seized Rs 8.02 crore in cash belonging to Kumar, this include Rs 6.1 crore from his residence in Bengaluru on Friday and Rs 2.02 crore from his private office on Thursday. They have also seized another Rs 16.47 lakh from his residence in Davangere district. Sources said documents for huge investment in land, gold and silver were also found from the MLA’s house.


Also Read: Whenever Congress comes to power, corruption comes along: BJP President Nadda

Of the Rs 2.02 crore, Rs 40 lakh was allegedly the bribe that Kumar had received from the head of a private company that had won a contract to supply raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd, of which his father was the Chairman, the post from which he resigned on Friday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said no decision has been taken regarding seeking Virupakshappa’s resignation, and fair probe is on by the Lokayukta in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
karnataka bharatiya janata party bengaluru india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK