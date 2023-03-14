Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Drunk TTE allegedly urinates on womans head inside train held

Drunk TTE allegedly "urinates" on woman's head inside train, held

Updated on: 14 March,2023 01:31 PM IST  |  Lucknow
ANI |

Top

The passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE. He was handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday

Drunk TTE allegedly

Representational Pic


A drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) has allegedly urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht Express on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.


The woman was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar, both hailing from Amritsar.



The incident happened on Sunday midnight in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express which was going from Amritsar to Kolkata, the GRP official said.


Also Read: Delhi: 2 held for duping people on pretext of redeeming credit card points

The passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE, who was identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday.

TTE has been sent to judicial custody.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
amritsar news India news national news lucknow uttar pradesh indian railways

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK