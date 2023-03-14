Drunk TTE allegedly "urinates" on woman's head inside train, held

The passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE. He was handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday

Representational Pic

A drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) has allegedly urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht Express on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The woman was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar, both hailing from Amritsar.

The incident happened on Sunday midnight in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express which was going from Amritsar to Kolkata, the GRP official said.

Also Read: Delhi: 2 held for duping people on pretext of redeeming credit card points

The passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE, who was identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday.

TTE has been sent to judicial custody.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever