EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with Polish counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Pic/AFP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski and discussed the issues of the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific situation. EAM affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will give a "fresh impetus" to India-Poland ties.

"A good conversation this morning with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific situation and bilateral cooperation. Confident that Prime Minister @narendramodi's visit will give a fresh impetus to India-Poland ties," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday concluded his Poland visit and emplaned from Warsaw for the second leg of his visit in which he will travel to Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Poland on Wednesday for a two-day visit, the first visit by an Indian PM after 45 years. PM Modi said his visit to Poland has been special and India looks forward to closer business and cultural connect with the country.

"My Poland visit has been special. It is after decades that an Indian PM set foot on Polish soil. This visit gave an opportunity to deepen cooperation with a valued friend. We look forward to closer business and cultural connect with Poland. Our friendship can certainly contribute to a better planet. I thank the Polish people and Government for their warmth," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held constructive discussions with Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. The leaders agreed to elevate relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'. Their discussions covered diverse areas of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, Science and technology, Defence and security, and cultural and people-to-people connections. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. Notably, PM Modi's visit to Ukraine is the first by an Indian Prime Minister after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

