Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties and Indo-Pacific with Japanese and Australian counterparts

Updated on: 29 July,2024 07:15 PM IST  |  Tokyo
PTI |

Top

Jaishankar is in Tokyo where he attended a meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad bloc comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia earlier in the day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Pic/AFP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Japanese and Australian counterparts separately and discussed steps to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.


Jaishankar is in Tokyo where he attended a meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad bloc comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia earlier in the day.



The meeting was attended by Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong.


"Good to meet FM @Kamikawa_Yoko once again. Thank her for the Quad FMM arrangements. Took stock of our bilateral agenda and spoke about ways to continue strengthening our political, trade and people-to-people connect," Jaishankar posted on X along with some photographs from the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister met his Australian counterpart Wong and discussed steps to intensify bilateral ties, including in security, trade and education, and deepening practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

"A great start this morning meeting Australian FM @SenatorWong in Tokyo," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Spoke about further steps to intensify our bilateral ties including in security, trade and education. Also discussed deepening our practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific," he said.

On Sunday, Jaishankar held "wide-ranging" talks with his American counterpart Antony Blinken against the backdrop of an unease in India-US ties following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia three weeks back.

On Sunday, he also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Freedom Plaza in Edogawa, Tokyo.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

